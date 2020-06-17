12426 OAK RAIL LANE

Amenities
Rent this luxury brick townhouse in the highly sought out Fair Lakes subdivision! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, and a 2 car garage is upgraded to fell like a new home, all while being situated in the the region's most prime location. Easy access to popular retailers like Wholefoods, Walmart, Costco and major roads I-66, Route 50, and Fairfax County Parkway. Inside is a gorgeous open floor plan that boasts 42 inch cabinets, brand new luxury flooring and carpeting, crown moldings and new paint throughout, and an updated modern kitchen. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, a luxurious bath with soaking tub and separate shower, and a peaceful view of the trees.