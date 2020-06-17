All apartments in Fair Lakes
12426 OAK RAIL LANE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

12426 OAK RAIL LANE

12426 Oak Rail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12426 Oak Rail Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this luxury brick townhouse in the highly sought out Fair Lakes subdivision! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, and a 2 car garage is upgraded to fell like a new home, all while being situated in the the region's most prime location. Easy access to popular retailers like Wholefoods, Walmart, Costco and major roads I-66, Route 50, and Fairfax County Parkway. Inside is a gorgeous open floor plan that boasts 42 inch cabinets, brand new luxury flooring and carpeting, crown moldings and new paint throughout, and an updated modern kitchen. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, a luxurious bath with soaking tub and separate shower, and a peaceful view of the trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12426 OAK RAIL LANE have any available units?
12426 OAK RAIL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12426 OAK RAIL LANE have?
Some of 12426 OAK RAIL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12426 OAK RAIL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12426 OAK RAIL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12426 OAK RAIL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12426 OAK RAIL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12426 OAK RAIL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12426 OAK RAIL LANE offers parking.
Does 12426 OAK RAIL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12426 OAK RAIL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12426 OAK RAIL LANE have a pool?
No, 12426 OAK RAIL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12426 OAK RAIL LANE have accessible units?
No, 12426 OAK RAIL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12426 OAK RAIL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12426 OAK RAIL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12426 OAK RAIL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12426 OAK RAIL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

