Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Prime location in the heart of Tyson corner!! Beautiful, bright, cozy home 4 br, 3 ba ,Immaculate home. Recess lights,.Kitchen pantries/cabinets. Expanded Sun room/skylites/quality windows separated 2 zoned sys. Bar. Deck brings you to well-cared yard. Extra hobby room at lower level for 5th room. Over sized 2 car gar.. Quiet and relaxing. Easy access to Beltway, I- 66, Rt 7, shops and metro.NO PET please! Longer lease to be considered. Max 2 to qualify.