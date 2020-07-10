8500 Wedderburn Station Dr.

Amenities

Spacious and luxurious home offers gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, granite, island, gas cooking, double oven and plenty of cabinet space. Eat-in kitchen has breakfast area with bay windows overlooking back yard. Family room with wood burning fireplace leads to private office with den. Formal dining room with bay windows connects kitchen and formal living room with vaulted ceiling and 1.5 story window wall. Master suite, perfectly situated for privacy, has try ceiling and sitting area. Ample closets flank hall to master bath with dual vanity, extra large soaking tub, and over-sized shower stall for two. Large guest bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Upper level has two other bedrooms with shared, double vanity sink, and laundry room. Spacious finished basement boasts In-Law/ Au Pair suite, gas fireplace, wet bar, rec-room and exercise room. Huge, over-sized two car garage with built-in storage racks lead to main level mud room. Manicured yard, lawn care included. Fully fenced back yard features heated in-ground pool surrounded by patio and privacy fence. Pool opening, closing, and chemical maintenance included. Awesome location, great school district. 2 minute walk to W&OD trail, 7 minute drive to Tyson\'s Corner, Metro or 66!



* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted



FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos