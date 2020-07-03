All apartments in Dunn Loring
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

8402 REFLECTION LANE

8402 Reflection Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8402 Reflection Lane, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated "Vienna Manor" 4 bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 bath Colonial Style house, conviently located off of Cedar Lane and near the WO& D Trail. Kitchen has been updated, with new cabinetry and granite countertops, all new flooring, new paint and carpeting on the second floor. Available now - landlord prefers a 24 month minimum lease. Please note that you must have an agent to view this property. If you don't have an agent please contact - Kim Grutzik at kgrutzik@kw.com / 703.851.3942 for showing assistance and please follow showing precautious outlined by agent. Pictures will be uploaded 4/4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 REFLECTION LANE have any available units?
8402 REFLECTION LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 8402 REFLECTION LANE have?
Some of 8402 REFLECTION LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 REFLECTION LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8402 REFLECTION LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 REFLECTION LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8402 REFLECTION LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 8402 REFLECTION LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8402 REFLECTION LANE offers parking.
Does 8402 REFLECTION LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8402 REFLECTION LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 REFLECTION LANE have a pool?
No, 8402 REFLECTION LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8402 REFLECTION LANE have accessible units?
No, 8402 REFLECTION LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 REFLECTION LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8402 REFLECTION LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 REFLECTION LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8402 REFLECTION LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

