8402 REFLECTION LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated "Vienna Manor" 4 bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 bath Colonial Style house, conviently located off of Cedar Lane and near the WO& D Trail. Kitchen has been updated, with new cabinetry and granite countertops, all new flooring, new paint and carpeting on the second floor. Available now - landlord prefers a 24 month minimum lease. Please note that you must have an agent to view this property. If you don't have an agent please contact - Kim Grutzik at kgrutzik@kw.com / 703.851.3942 for showing assistance and please follow showing precautious outlined by agent. Pictures will be uploaded 4/4.