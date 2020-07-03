8402 REFLECTION LANE

Amenities
Updated "Vienna Manor" 4 bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 bath Colonial Style house, conviently located off of Cedar Lane and near the WO& D Trail. Kitchen has been updated, with new cabinetry and granite countertops, all new flooring, new paint and carpeting on the second floor. Available now - landlord prefers a 24 month minimum lease. Please note that you must have an agent to view this property. If you don't have an agent please contact - Kim Grutzik at kgrutzik@kw.com / 703.851.3942 for showing assistance and please follow showing precautious outlined by agent. Pictures will be uploaded 4/4.