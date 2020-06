Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 levels single family features with 4 bedrooms, 3 &1/2 bath; walk-out basement has 1 bedroom and a full bath. Closed to Tysons Corner Malls, Metro, shopping & business... Must make an appointment for showing in advance since tenants are still living there until the end of May & their dogs need to put in the Kennels if tenants are not home. Tenants are under process of packing... so please be considerate while showing. Thanks so much!