2440 LUCKETT AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PLEASE CONTACT MAGGIE FOR SHOWINGS - (703)216-6321. Completely renovated four years ago to include kitchen and baths 3 Car Garage! On a quiet street, 1/3 acre lot convenient to Tysons. Relax & enjoy meals by the fire with FIREPLACES in KITCHEN, LIVING RM & FAMILY RM. Spacious rooms, wood floors throughout main level, GOURMET Viking Cooktop, SS appliances, granite counters, ceramic and granite in bathrooms. Fully fin bsmt w/2nd kitchen, tiled sun room, full bath, laundry rm. Lawn care included in rent.