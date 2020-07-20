2440 LUCKETT AVENUE

Amenities
PLEASE CONTACT MAGGIE FOR SHOWINGS - (703)216-6321. Completely renovated four years ago to include kitchen and baths 3 Car Garage! On a quiet street, 1/3 acre lot convenient to Tysons. Relax & enjoy meals by the fire with FIREPLACES in KITCHEN, LIVING RM & FAMILY RM. Spacious rooms, wood floors throughout main level, GOURMET Viking Cooktop, SS appliances, granite counters, ceramic and granite in bathrooms. Fully fin bsmt w/2nd kitchen, tiled sun room, full bath, laundry rm. Lawn care included in rent.