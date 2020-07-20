All apartments in Dunn Loring
2440 LUCKETT AVENUE
2440 LUCKETT AVENUE

2440 Luckett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2440 Luckett Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA 22180
Dunn Loring

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PLEASE CONTACT MAGGIE FOR SHOWINGS - (703)216-6321. Completely renovated four years ago to include kitchen and baths 3 Car Garage! On a quiet street, 1/3 acre lot convenient to Tysons. Relax & enjoy meals by the fire with FIREPLACES in KITCHEN, LIVING RM & FAMILY RM. Spacious rooms, wood floors throughout main level, GOURMET Viking Cooktop, SS appliances, granite counters, ceramic and granite in bathrooms. Fully fin bsmt w/2nd kitchen, tiled sun room, full bath, laundry rm. Lawn care included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE have any available units?
2440 LUCKETT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE have?
Some of 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2440 LUCKETT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 LUCKETT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
