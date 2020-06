2348 WHEYSTONE COURT

Amenities

LOOKING FOR A NICE HOME TO RENT? YOU~VE FOUND IT AND IT IS AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1! NEAR TYSONS, THIS CUTE COMMUNITY IS TUCKED RIGHT IN THE HEART OF THE DUNN LORING AREA - YET ABOUT A MILE FROM TYSONS CORNER, DUNN LORING METRO, NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION AND NOT FAR FROM MAJOR ROADWAYS! ANOTHER SPECIAL BENEFIT IS THAT EACH HOME FACES THE PARKLAND AND HAS SOME COMMON AREA BEHIND THE HOUSES! ALL HOMES FACE THE PRETTY PARK SETTING. THIS RENOVATED HOME FEATURES 3 LEVELS, 3 BEDROOMS (UL), 2 FULL BATHS (UL), 2 POWDER BATHS (1-ML, 1-LL), A RENOVATED KITCHEN AND SPACIOUS REC ROOM. FAIRFAX COUNTY SCHOOLS ARE WELL RATED WITH ALL 3 SCHOOL NEARBY - STENWOOD ES, KILMER MS AND GEORGE C. MARSHALL HS (IB PROGRAM OFFERED) - PLEASE VERIFY WITH THE SCHOOL BOARD. THIS IS A NO-SMOKING PROPERTY. CASE-BY-CASE ON PETS WITH A PET DEPOSIT. MEMBERSHIPS ARE USUALLY AVAILABLE AT NEARBY POOLS! PARKING IS 1 RESERVED FOR YOU IN FRONT OF YOUR HOME WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR PARKING A 2ND CAR ON THE STREET OR IN THE PARKING LOT. GRASS AND SHRUBS ARE MAINTAINED BY THE HOA IN FRONT. FOR REAR YARD CUTTING, JUST OPEN THE GATE AND THE LANDSCAPERS WILL CUT AND BLOW LEAVES A COUPLE OF TIMES IN THE FALL SEASON. SEE IT SOON ~ IT~S CHARMING, NICE, UPGRADED AND WON~T LAST LONG!