2313 MCGREGOR COURT

Gorgeous 2 Level Brick Town Home with 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Fully renovated Featuring a Brand new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Updated Back Splash, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Quartz Counter Tops and New Sink. This lovely townhouse has been freshly painted throughout, and all bathrooms had been updated as well. A New Roof, New Windows, a New Water Heater and fully fenced-in patio / back yard are some of other added features of this home. Easy access to Gallows Rd, I-495, I-66and Rt 7. Surrounded by a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment at Tysons Corner Center, Tysons Galleria and nearby Mosaic. 2 assigned parking space in front of home. Available immediately. Unfortunately, owner prefer no pets.