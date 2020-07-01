All apartments in Dunn Loring
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

2313 MCGREGOR COURT

2313 Mcgregor Court · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Mcgregor Court, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 2 Level Brick Town Home with 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Fully renovated Featuring a Brand new Kitchen with New Cabinets, Updated Back Splash, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Quartz Counter Tops and New Sink. This lovely townhouse has been freshly painted throughout, and all bathrooms had been updated as well. A New Roof, New Windows, a New Water Heater and fully fenced-in patio / back yard are some of other added features of this home. Easy access to Gallows Rd, I-495, I-66and Rt 7. Surrounded by a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment at Tysons Corner Center, Tysons Galleria and nearby Mosaic. 2 assigned parking space in front of home. Available immediately. Unfortunately, owner prefer no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 MCGREGOR COURT have any available units?
2313 MCGREGOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2313 MCGREGOR COURT have?
Some of 2313 MCGREGOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 MCGREGOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2313 MCGREGOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 MCGREGOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2313 MCGREGOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2313 MCGREGOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2313 MCGREGOR COURT offers parking.
Does 2313 MCGREGOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 MCGREGOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 MCGREGOR COURT have a pool?
No, 2313 MCGREGOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2313 MCGREGOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 2313 MCGREGOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 MCGREGOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 MCGREGOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 MCGREGOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 MCGREGOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

