Amenities

parking pool playground fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking playground pool

2251 Wheystone St. Available 08/10/19 Tysons Manor: Brick End-Unit Townhome - LOCATION! Near Tysons yet in quiet suburban neighborhood this 3-Level end-unit townhome in a tranquil community close to Tysons Corner, I-495, and I-66 * Newer carpet and laminate flooring, newer window coverings, newer double-pane windows * Large living room, separate dining room, finished basement with 4th bedroom/den, full bath, and rec room with brick wall, wood-burning fireplace and walkout to fenced yard * Rent includes trash collection, community pool, tot lot, large park-like common area right outside the back door * Marshall HS, IB Program! Take FX Connector bus on Gallows Rd to metro * 2 assigned parking spaces at the door! No smoking, no pets.



Available Aug 10

Lease term: 1 or 2 years

Security Deposit: $2,400

Application fee: $50

Qualifying income: $96,000



Listed by Angie Delboy, Realtor

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington St.

Falls Church, VA 22046

Office: 703-596-4446

Direct: 703-622-5049



Licensed in Virginia



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

Office: (703) 448-0212



(RLNE5000216)