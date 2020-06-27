All apartments in Dunn Loring
2251 Wheystone St.

2251 Wheystone St · No Longer Available
Location

2251 Wheystone St, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
2251 Wheystone St. Available 08/10/19 Tysons Manor: Brick End-Unit Townhome - LOCATION! Near Tysons yet in quiet suburban neighborhood this 3-Level end-unit townhome in a tranquil community close to Tysons Corner, I-495, and I-66 * Newer carpet and laminate flooring, newer window coverings, newer double-pane windows * Large living room, separate dining room, finished basement with 4th bedroom/den, full bath, and rec room with brick wall, wood-burning fireplace and walkout to fenced yard * Rent includes trash collection, community pool, tot lot, large park-like common area right outside the back door * Marshall HS, IB Program! Take FX Connector bus on Gallows Rd to metro * 2 assigned parking spaces at the door! No smoking, no pets.

Available Aug 10
Lease term: 1 or 2 years
Security Deposit: $2,400
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $96,000

Listed by Angie Delboy, Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
Office: 703-596-4446
Direct: 703-622-5049

Licensed in Virginia

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
Office: (703) 448-0212

(RLNE5000216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

