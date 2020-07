Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gracious colonial end unit townhome in stately Governor's Square. Tucked away at the back of the neighborhood, this lovely home has hardwood floors on the main level, four full bedrooms with separate baths, Gourmet kitchen with 42" glowing cabinets, five burner gas stove, granite counters. Beautiful condition. Two car garage.