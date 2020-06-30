All apartments in Dunn Loring
2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE

2126 Bobbyber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2126 Bobbyber Drive, Dunn Loring, VA 22027
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brick Front -One car garage with driveway parking town home - Three full finish level with walk out basement! Dynamic and open floor plan ! Inviting grand foyer entry! Spacious formal living room with fireplace , hardwood flooring - entry to deck . Formal separate dining room with hardwood flooring! Gourmet style kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances , abundance of cherry cabinets, granite counter tops,hardwood flooring ! Master bedroom suite with soaring cathedral - vaulted ceilings and huge walk in closet with luxurious master bathroom with deep soak in bathtub and separate shower and double vanity sink! Take note of the spacious size bedrooms of your second and third bedrooms with soaring cathedral - vaulted ceilings! Second upper level hallway bathroom with bathtub! Lower level with family room - fireplace and walkout basement! Full lower level bathroom ! Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer! Extra storage space area in laundry room area! Take note - Their are bathrooms on each levels!!This special town home features throughout the entire home over size side by side windows that allows an abundance of sunlight to drench your town home! So close to Silver Line Metro Rail , Tysons Corner -Metro Rail Station is less than two miles away by foot! Also very close is the Dunn Loring Metro Rail Station ! Tysons Corner Area and mall is one of the biggest and is still growing in the whole world and your just one mile away!, Schools and historic W & O Park and trail is so close ! A commuters Dream ! Now comes the best part - You will not find a town home with better parking at this price anywhere!! The parking consist of one car garage , drive way parking , ample off street parking!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE have any available units?
2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE have?
Some of 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

