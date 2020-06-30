2126 BOBBYBER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brick Front -One car garage with driveway parking town home - Three full finish level with walk out basement! Dynamic and open floor plan ! Inviting grand foyer entry! Spacious formal living room with fireplace , hardwood flooring - entry to deck . Formal separate dining room with hardwood flooring! Gourmet style kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances , abundance of cherry cabinets, granite counter tops,hardwood flooring ! Master bedroom suite with soaring cathedral - vaulted ceilings and huge walk in closet with luxurious master bathroom with deep soak in bathtub and separate shower and double vanity sink! Take note of the spacious size bedrooms of your second and third bedrooms with soaring cathedral - vaulted ceilings! Second upper level hallway bathroom with bathtub! Lower level with family room - fireplace and walkout basement! Full lower level bathroom ! Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer! Extra storage space area in laundry room area! Take note - Their are bathrooms on each levels!!This special town home features throughout the entire home over size side by side windows that allows an abundance of sunlight to drench your town home! So close to Silver Line Metro Rail , Tysons Corner -Metro Rail Station is less than two miles away by foot! Also very close is the Dunn Loring Metro Rail Station ! Tysons Corner Area and mall is one of the biggest and is still growing in the whole world and your just one mile away!, Schools and historic W & O Park and trail is so close ! A commuters Dream ! Now comes the best part - You will not find a town home with better parking at this price anywhere!! The parking consist of one car garage , drive way parking , ample off street parking!!