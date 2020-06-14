Apartment List
69 Apartments for rent in Dumfries, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dumfries renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
18031 WILMER PORTER COURT
18031 Wilmer Porter Court, Dumfries, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
Beautifully updated stone front split level w/ 4Bedrooms / 3Baths.... W/New gutters. New HVAC, New floors.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4003 LAUREL STREET
4003 Laurel Street, Dumfries, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2544 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Dumfries

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL
16836 Nuttal Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great Rental In Woodbridge * Well Kept* Condo Town House Style * 2 Levels* Master Bedroom* Master Bathroom* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen Counters * Rear Entry 1 Car Garage* Hard wood Floors On Main Level* Washer, Dryer Stacked*

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
17105 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17105 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1535 sqft
Newer Built - 3 level Townhouse. Wood floor throughout main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dual sink and breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to deck overlooking common area.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.
Results within 5 miles of Dumfries
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rippon Landing
29 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
36 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
15181 Leicestershire St
15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1595 sqft
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE
2633 Crossvine Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
4546 sqft
Amazingly upgraded home built in 2017, and better than new! This "Chamberlin" from Ryan Homes boasts 5 BR and 4.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE
15925 Dolphin Drive, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3025 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2221 POTOMAC CLUB
2221 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2133 sqft
Superior End Unit Home located in quiet gated community near I-95, 30 minutes from the Pentagon. Gourmet Kitchen, oven stove, master bath with jet jacuzzi tub and library with built-in book shelves.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
16410 STEERAGE CIRCLE
16410 Steerage Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2124 sqft
THE SUNNY IMMACULATE END UNIT HAS 4BR & 3.5BA.UPGRADES THROUGHOUT INCL MOLDING AND LIGHTING PCKGS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILING & WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH W/SEPARATE SHOWER/SOAKING TUB.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2372 BATTERY HILL CIRCLE
2372 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2220 sqft
Beautiful, light and bright 4 level townhouse in the amenity filled Rippon Landing neighborhood. The home offers 3 Bedrooms plus den, which can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15544 Three Otters Place
15544 Three Otters Place, Independent Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1699 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in the sought after Ashland community located in Manassas. This is a great home if you have children and are seeking a school system that has amazing reviews.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dumfries, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dumfries renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

