4003 LAUREL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Enter the front door to beautiful hardwood flooring in the foyer and find a large living room that hosts lots of light, new carpet and access to the dining room featuring hardwood floors, a family room with a fireplace, new carpet that opens to a huge eat-in kitchen. The powder room and laundry on the main floor. On the upper level, you will fall in love with TWO master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom. You will find two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The long driveway provides access to a 2-car garage with a private rear entry. There is ample yard space and a wonderful tool shed with special shelving and pull-down stair access to a second floor. Excellent location with quick access to the 95, commuter lots, Quantico, and lots f restaurants and shopping. New Stainless steel Built-in Microwave being installed.