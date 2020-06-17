All apartments in Dumfries
4003 LAUREL STREET
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:04 AM

4003 LAUREL STREET

4003 Laurel Street · (703) 896-5869
Location

4003 Laurel Street, Dumfries, VA 22026

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2544 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Enter the front door to beautiful hardwood flooring in the foyer and find a large living room that hosts lots of light, new carpet and access to the dining room featuring hardwood floors, a family room with a fireplace, new carpet that opens to a huge eat-in kitchen. The powder room and laundry on the main floor. On the upper level, you will fall in love with TWO master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom. You will find two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The long driveway provides access to a 2-car garage with a private rear entry. There is ample yard space and a wonderful tool shed with special shelving and pull-down stair access to a second floor. Excellent location with quick access to the 95, commuter lots, Quantico, and lots f restaurants and shopping. New Stainless steel Built-in Microwave being installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 LAUREL STREET have any available units?
4003 LAUREL STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4003 LAUREL STREET have?
Some of 4003 LAUREL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 LAUREL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4003 LAUREL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 LAUREL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4003 LAUREL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dumfries.
Does 4003 LAUREL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4003 LAUREL STREET does offer parking.
Does 4003 LAUREL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 LAUREL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 LAUREL STREET have a pool?
No, 4003 LAUREL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4003 LAUREL STREET have accessible units?
No, 4003 LAUREL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 LAUREL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 LAUREL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 LAUREL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 LAUREL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
