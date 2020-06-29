All apartments in Dumfries
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:21 AM

2424 Kilpatrick Pl

2424 Kilpatrick Place · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Kilpatrick Place, Dumfries, VA 22026
Williamstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath Townhouse in a a nice quiet community available for immediate move in. Townhouse has updated bathrooms, spacious master bedroom with a private master bath. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, Interstate Route 1 and I-95. Only 12 minutes to Quantico Marine Base and easy access to Fort Belvoir. The property has a fenced backyard with additional storage and immediate access to green space. Pets on a case by case basis. 12 or 24 month lease term. $1550 per month plus security deposit. Call or text 571-494-1652 with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Kilpatrick Pl have any available units?
2424 Kilpatrick Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dumfries, VA.
What amenities does 2424 Kilpatrick Pl have?
Some of 2424 Kilpatrick Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Kilpatrick Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Kilpatrick Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Kilpatrick Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Kilpatrick Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Kilpatrick Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Kilpatrick Pl offers parking.
Does 2424 Kilpatrick Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Kilpatrick Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Kilpatrick Pl have a pool?
No, 2424 Kilpatrick Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Kilpatrick Pl have accessible units?
No, 2424 Kilpatrick Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Kilpatrick Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Kilpatrick Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Kilpatrick Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2424 Kilpatrick Pl has units with air conditioning.
