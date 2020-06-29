2424 Kilpatrick Pl

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath Townhouse in a a nice quiet community available for immediate move in. Townhouse has updated bathrooms, spacious master bedroom with a private master bath. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, Interstate Route 1 and I-95. Only 12 minutes to Quantico Marine Base and easy access to Fort Belvoir. The property has a fenced backyard with additional storage and immediate access to green space. Pets on a case by case basis. 12 or 24 month lease term. $1550 per month plus security deposit. Call or text 571-494-1652 with questions.