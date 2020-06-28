45826 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Motivated owner offering 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT for 18mo lease if application received by Sept. 21st** Amazing opportunity! Fantastic end unit on best lot in neighborhood. Backs to open space and trees. Open floor plan. Freshly painted. Bright and sunny 4 level townhome. Huge master suite on top level. Hardwood floors on main floor with kitchen/dining/living combo. Upgraded carpet in bedrooms and in walkout lower level. Great location close to everything! Pets case by case. Condo fee, water, sewer, trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric, gas. Available 10/1. OPEN HOUSE 9/21 12-3