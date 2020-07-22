45810 MATADOR TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Well maintained 3 Finished Level, 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage Townhouse available for renting. Main Level Features: Separate Living and Dining Area , Kitchen Features: Granite counter top, Breakfast Bar, Family Room Off Kitchen, upgraded light fixtures and many more. Relaxing Deck with Back to Woods. Upper Level Features: Two spacious Rooms , Master bedroom suite Features : Large walk-in closet with built-in shelving, Master Bath with soaking Jacuzzi tub, Dual Vanities and separate shower. Walk Out Basement Features : Spacious Rec Room, Large patio, Fenced Backyard. Lots of extra storage , new custom paint. House is Cable Ready (Verizon 1000 Mbps or Comcast) Close to Rt 7, Dulles Shopping Center, Bus/Public Transportation, , Community Features : Clubhouse, 2-swimming pool for kids/adults, Full Gym, Personal Movie theater, community center, game area, kids play area, Tennis court etc. *PETS OK - case by case basis*...Available NOW