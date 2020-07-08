45116 KINCORA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

https://cdn.lennar.net/images/com/files/new-homes/19/49/3078/scf/KincoraIncludedFeaturesDesigner070319.pdf?d=20190805T175429ZKincora features luxury townhome-style condo featuring up to 2,500 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1-car garage ! These homes feature gourmet kitchens and spectacular owner~s suites plus package of upgrades, such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and much more included! Enjoy living in a classic tree-lined neighborhood with a park and just steps away from all Kincora offers. This is 2019 built from the best rated builder. Wait there is more. Lets talk commute. 3 minute away from route 28. 2 minute away from route 7. 9 min away from dulles toll road. You have great eating and shopping options with (bar louie, Uncle Julios, Eddie Merlots, Match Box to name a few) one loudon being 2.00-5.00 uber ride away or if you are into walking you could walk to one loudon maybe grab a healthy smoothie from tropical smoothie. Alamo Movie Theater is also in the one loudon shopping complex. Top Golf is even closer. You get to see it every time you leave and come home. Don~t miss out, you want to live here. Take a look at the pictures, come by check us out. This will go quick.