Last updated January 15 2020 at 1:35 PM

45116 KINCORA DRIVE

45116 Kincora Dr · No Longer Available
Location

45116 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA 20166

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
https://cdn.lennar.net/images/com/files/new-homes/19/49/3078/scf/KincoraIncludedFeaturesDesigner070319.pdf?d=20190805T175429ZKincora features luxury townhome-style condo featuring up to 2,500 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 1-car garage ! These homes feature gourmet kitchens and spectacular owner~s suites plus package of upgrades, such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and much more included! Enjoy living in a classic tree-lined neighborhood with a park and just steps away from all Kincora offers. This is 2019 built from the best rated builder. Wait there is more. Lets talk commute. 3 minute away from route 28. 2 minute away from route 7. 9 min away from dulles toll road. You have great eating and shopping options with (bar louie, Uncle Julios, Eddie Merlots, Match Box to name a few) one loudon being 2.00-5.00 uber ride away or if you are into walking you could walk to one loudon maybe grab a healthy smoothie from tropical smoothie. Alamo Movie Theater is also in the one loudon shopping complex. Top Golf is even closer. You get to see it every time you leave and come home. Don~t miss out, you want to live here. Take a look at the pictures, come by check us out. This will go quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45116 KINCORA DRIVE have any available units?
45116 KINCORA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dulles Town Center, VA.
What amenities does 45116 KINCORA DRIVE have?
Some of 45116 KINCORA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45116 KINCORA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
45116 KINCORA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45116 KINCORA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 45116 KINCORA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dulles Town Center.
Does 45116 KINCORA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 45116 KINCORA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 45116 KINCORA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45116 KINCORA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45116 KINCORA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 45116 KINCORA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 45116 KINCORA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 45116 KINCORA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 45116 KINCORA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 45116 KINCORA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45116 KINCORA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45116 KINCORA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

