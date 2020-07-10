21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

A good size basement with one bedroom one full bath & a recreation room.it has a patio & backyard is very private. There is a mini kitchen with a stove on countertop & the Landlord will provide a Refrigerator & Microwave.It has independent entry from the backyard.The Tenant will have free internet & dish facility.The rent includes the utilities.Washer & Dryer has been installed.