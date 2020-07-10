All apartments in Dulles Town Center
Home
/
Dulles Town Center, VA
/
21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE

21745 Regents Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

21745 Regents Park Circle, Dulles Town Center, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
A good size basement with one bedroom one full bath & a recreation room.it has a patio & backyard is very private. There is a mini kitchen with a stove on countertop & the Landlord will provide a Refrigerator & Microwave.It has independent entry from the backyard.The Tenant will have free internet & dish facility.The rent includes the utilities.Washer & Dryer has been installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE have any available units?
21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dulles Town Center, VA.
What amenities does 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dulles Town Center.
Does 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21745 REGENTS PARK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

