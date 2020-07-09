All apartments in Dulles Town Center
21122 ANGELA SQUARE

21122 Angela Square · No Longer Available
Location

21122 Angela Square, Dulles Town Center, VA 20166
Dulles Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Move in Ready!!! Gorgeous all Brick Townhouse with 2 car garage; 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in pristine condition conveniently located across the Dulles Town Center Mall. Minutes from Route 7, Route 28, Toll Road & Dulles Airport! Step into gleaming hardwood floors in the foyer, Living Room and Dinning Room with crown molding. Beautiful Powder Room and entry level closet. Spacious sun-filled kitchen with Eat in area, Breakfast Bar and ceramic floors. Access to deck off kitchen with plenty of space to entertain. Top floor features hardwood floors throughout. Double doors give access to an ample Master Bedroom with ceiling crown molding and fan, walk-in closet with built-in shelving. Master Bathroom features a double vanity, separate tub &shower. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have hardwood floors with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Laundry Room features front load washer & dryer conveniently located on top floor. Lower level has a bright rec room with a gas fireplace for your cozy winter nights and walk out to beautiful outdoor stone patio for your hot summer nights. The community also offers access to 2 pools and a gym AND plenty of visitor parking. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this gorgeous home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21122 ANGELA SQUARE have any available units?
21122 ANGELA SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dulles Town Center, VA.
What amenities does 21122 ANGELA SQUARE have?
Some of 21122 ANGELA SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21122 ANGELA SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21122 ANGELA SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21122 ANGELA SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21122 ANGELA SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dulles Town Center.
Does 21122 ANGELA SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21122 ANGELA SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21122 ANGELA SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21122 ANGELA SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21122 ANGELA SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 21122 ANGELA SQUARE has a pool.
Does 21122 ANGELA SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21122 ANGELA SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21122 ANGELA SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21122 ANGELA SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21122 ANGELA SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21122 ANGELA SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

