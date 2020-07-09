21122 ANGELA SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

Move in Ready!!! Gorgeous all Brick Townhouse with 2 car garage; 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in pristine condition conveniently located across the Dulles Town Center Mall. Minutes from Route 7, Route 28, Toll Road & Dulles Airport! Step into gleaming hardwood floors in the foyer, Living Room and Dinning Room with crown molding. Beautiful Powder Room and entry level closet. Spacious sun-filled kitchen with Eat in area, Breakfast Bar and ceramic floors. Access to deck off kitchen with plenty of space to entertain. Top floor features hardwood floors throughout. Double doors give access to an ample Master Bedroom with ceiling crown molding and fan, walk-in closet with built-in shelving. Master Bathroom features a double vanity, separate tub &shower. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have hardwood floors with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Laundry Room features front load washer & dryer conveniently located on top floor. Lower level has a bright rec room with a gas fireplace for your cozy winter nights and walk out to beautiful outdoor stone patio for your hot summer nights. The community also offers access to 2 pools and a gym AND plenty of visitor parking. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this gorgeous home!!!