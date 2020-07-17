20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

WOW! PRICE IMPROVED!!! BUILT IN 2020 Penthouse Level Condo ready just for YOU!*** 2 Level/3 BR, 2.5 BA Condo just 2 miles from One Loudoun Restaurants & Shopping! *** Attached 1 car Garage and 1 Driveway Space & ELECTRIC CAR Charger***OPEN CONCEPT MAIN LEVEL w/ Beautiful Engineered Hardwood Floors and Crown Moulding!*** Main Level w/ LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM and STUDY separated from the GREAT ROOM by a Gorgeous GOURMET Kitchen!*** 42" Cabinets, GRANITE Counter Tops and Backsplash*** Stainless Steel Appliances including French Door Refrigerator w/Built-In KEURIG Brewing System!***Half-Bath on Main Level*** UPPER LEVEL Owner's Suite w/ Tray Ceiling***Owner's Bath with GRANITE Counter Tops, Double Sinks and Glass Enclosed LARGE Walk In Shower w/Seating ! ALL 3 BRs with Designer Level Carpeting and Padding!***WALK IN CLOSETS*** ***2nd Full Bathroom w/cultured Marble counter and Shower/Tub*** Both Bathrooms with 13"x 13" Ceramic Tile Floors!*** BALCONY on Main Level ***Wi-Fi Thermostat***High Speed Internet*** Water/Sewer/Trash Included with Rent! Near Ashburn North Park & Ride &, Dulles Greenway *** A mile from Dulles Town Center*** Pets Case by Case*** Roommates Welcome*** 360 Photo Link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/MePW1Ry2n4B8xJg8Ak47zao5OEQwbdqL