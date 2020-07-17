All apartments in Dulles Town Center
Find more places like 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dulles Town Center, VA
/
20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:51 AM

20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE

20702 Wood Quay Dr · (703) 349-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dulles Town Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20702 Wood Quay Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA 20166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
WOW! PRICE IMPROVED!!! BUILT IN 2020 Penthouse Level Condo ready just for YOU!*** 2 Level/3 BR, 2.5 BA Condo just 2 miles from One Loudoun Restaurants & Shopping! *** Attached 1 car Garage and 1 Driveway Space & ELECTRIC CAR Charger***OPEN CONCEPT MAIN LEVEL w/ Beautiful Engineered Hardwood Floors and Crown Moulding!*** Main Level w/ LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM and STUDY separated from the GREAT ROOM by a Gorgeous GOURMET Kitchen!*** 42" Cabinets, GRANITE Counter Tops and Backsplash*** Stainless Steel Appliances including French Door Refrigerator w/Built-In KEURIG Brewing System!***Half-Bath on Main Level*** UPPER LEVEL Owner's Suite w/ Tray Ceiling***Owner's Bath with GRANITE Counter Tops, Double Sinks and Glass Enclosed LARGE Walk In Shower w/Seating ! ALL 3 BRs with Designer Level Carpeting and Padding!***WALK IN CLOSETS*** ***2nd Full Bathroom w/cultured Marble counter and Shower/Tub*** Both Bathrooms with 13"x 13" Ceramic Tile Floors!*** BALCONY on Main Level ***Wi-Fi Thermostat***High Speed Internet*** Water/Sewer/Trash Included with Rent! Near Ashburn North Park & Ride &, Dulles Greenway *** A mile from Dulles Town Center*** Pets Case by Case*** Roommates Welcome*** 360 Photo Link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/MePW1Ry2n4B8xJg8Ak47zao5OEQwbdqL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE have any available units?
20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE have?
Some of 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr
Dulles Town Center, VA 20166

Similar Pages

Dulles Town Center 1 BedroomsDulles Town Center 2 Bedrooms
Dulles Town Center Accessible ApartmentsDulles Town Center Apartments with Gyms
Dulles Town Center Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMiddletown, MDSugarland Run, VASeven Corners, VAUrbana, MDCascades, VABrambleton, VA
Purcellville, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity