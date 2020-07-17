20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE

Amenities
WOW! PRICE IMPROVED!!! BUILT IN 2020 Penthouse Level Condo ready just for YOU!*** 2 Level/3 BR, 2.5 BA Condo just 2 miles from One Loudoun Restaurants & Shopping! *** Attached 1 car Garage and 1 Driveway Space & ELECTRIC CAR Charger***OPEN CONCEPT MAIN LEVEL w/ Beautiful Engineered Hardwood Floors and Crown Moulding!*** Main Level w/ LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM and STUDY separated from the GREAT ROOM by a Gorgeous GOURMET Kitchen!*** 42" Cabinets, GRANITE Counter Tops and Backsplash*** Stainless Steel Appliances including French Door Refrigerator w/Built-In KEURIG Brewing System!***Half-Bath on Main Level*** UPPER LEVEL Owner's Suite w/ Tray Ceiling***Owner's Bath with GRANITE Counter Tops, Double Sinks and Glass Enclosed LARGE Walk In Shower w/Seating ! ALL 3 BRs with Designer Level Carpeting and Padding!***WALK IN CLOSETS*** ***2nd Full Bathroom w/cultured Marble counter and Shower/Tub*** Both Bathrooms with 13"x 13" Ceramic Tile Floors!*** BALCONY on Main Level ***Wi-Fi Thermostat***High Speed Internet*** Water/Sewer/Trash Included with Rent! Near Ashburn North Park & Ride &, Dulles Greenway *** A mile from Dulles Town Center*** Pets Case by Case*** Roommates Welcome*** 360 Photo Link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/MePW1Ry2n4B8xJg8Ak47zao5OEQwbdqL