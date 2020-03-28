All apartments in Dranesville
1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE

1402 Kingstream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Kingstream Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this great single family home in sought after Kingstream neighborhood with 5 bedrooms on the upper level. Pergo floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops, hickory cabinets & SS appliances. Family room off kitchen with wood burning fireplace, wet bar & atrium door that leads to spacious covered porch with swing & fully fenced backyard. No smokers. Pets case-by-case, dogs only. Universal gym and refrigerator in basement convey with rental. Lease can be from 12 to 36 months. Please note photos are from when the owner lived in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE have any available units?
1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE have?
Some of 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
