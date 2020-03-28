1402 KINGSTREAM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this great single family home in sought after Kingstream neighborhood with 5 bedrooms on the upper level. Pergo floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops, hickory cabinets & SS appliances. Family room off kitchen with wood burning fireplace, wet bar & atrium door that leads to spacious covered porch with swing & fully fenced backyard. No smokers. Pets case-by-case, dogs only. Universal gym and refrigerator in basement convey with rental. Lease can be from 12 to 36 months. Please note photos are from when the owner lived in the house.