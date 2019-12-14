All apartments in Dranesville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1316 Cold Harbor Ct

1316 Cold Harbor Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1316 Cold Harbor Court, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home with AMAZING, Large Fenced In Yard! - Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac with a 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with a carpeted, finished basement! Front porch, rear deck, and storage shed. Huge and level fenced-in yard! Convenient location with a short distance to the silver line metro.

Call for a tour today 703-966-2232!

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60 per adult with credit or debit card. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Dogs permitted on a case-by-case basis with approval from https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and additional deposit.

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5307828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Cold Harbor Ct have any available units?
1316 Cold Harbor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 1316 Cold Harbor Ct have?
Some of 1316 Cold Harbor Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Cold Harbor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Cold Harbor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Cold Harbor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Cold Harbor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Cold Harbor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Cold Harbor Ct offers parking.
Does 1316 Cold Harbor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Cold Harbor Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Cold Harbor Ct have a pool?
No, 1316 Cold Harbor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Cold Harbor Ct have accessible units?
No, 1316 Cold Harbor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Cold Harbor Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Cold Harbor Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Cold Harbor Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Cold Harbor Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
