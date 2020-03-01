All apartments in Dranesville
Last updated March 1 2020

12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE

12000 Rosiers Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12000 Rosiers Branch Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5 min to Reston Town Center! Immaculate SFH on a corner lot in a beautiful, quiet, suburban neighborhood with excellent access to major commuter routes such as Route 7 and Route 267 as well as the new Reston Metro Station. 2019 renovations include: New Luxury Vinyl Planking on first floor & and new carpet upstairs; New Andersen, Low E, windows throughout; New 12-year water heater and humidifier; New driveway. House features a full basement with ample storage area as well as a spacious deck, ideal for entertaining. Sugarland Run Trail Park (renovated 2019) access at end of street, ideal for walking, jogging and biking. Non-smokers only, pets with additional deposit, excellent credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
