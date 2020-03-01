12000 ROSIERS BRANCH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

5 min to Reston Town Center! Immaculate SFH on a corner lot in a beautiful, quiet, suburban neighborhood with excellent access to major commuter routes such as Route 7 and Route 267 as well as the new Reston Metro Station. 2019 renovations include: New Luxury Vinyl Planking on first floor & and new carpet upstairs; New Andersen, Low E, windows throughout; New 12-year water heater and humidifier; New driveway. House features a full basement with ample storage area as well as a spacious deck, ideal for entertaining. Sugarland Run Trail Park (renovated 2019) access at end of street, ideal for walking, jogging and biking. Non-smokers only, pets with additional deposit, excellent credit required.