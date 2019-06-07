5455 Quaint dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

4 bedroom colonial on large lot - Property Id: 57314



open house 7,8,9 June : from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm)(let us know if you are coming)(section 8 not available at this time) Must agree to a credit and background check, minimum credit score of 600. owner will refund half of the credit report cost ($22.50) if not selected, provided potential tenant get the OK to apply before applying. (lease duration negotiable)(looking for 1-2 years).



Safe family friendly neighborhood, large lot; 4 bed rooms( extra Large Master/w sitting room, soaking tub and separate WC, Office, Living room, Family room, Dining room, laundry room..ect, large (350sf basement storage and utility room: (grass cutting services included), large up-right freezer and patio furniture included...........at no extra cost. the additional part of the basement is sealed and walled off and retained for owners storage . No entrance into your house to access storage by landlord as indicated in the contract)

No Pets Allowed



