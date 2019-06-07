All apartments in Dale City
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

5455 Quaint dr

5455 Quaint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5455 Quaint Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Queensdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
4 bedroom colonial on large lot - Property Id: 57314

open house 7,8,9 June : from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm)(let us know if you are coming)(section 8 not available at this time) Must agree to a credit and background check, minimum credit score of 600. owner will refund half of the credit report cost ($22.50) if not selected, provided potential tenant get the OK to apply before applying. (lease duration negotiable)(looking for 1-2 years).

Safe family friendly neighborhood, large lot; 4 bed rooms( extra Large Master/w sitting room, soaking tub and separate WC, Office, Living room, Family room, Dining room, laundry room..ect, large (350sf basement storage and utility room: (grass cutting services included), large up-right freezer and patio furniture included...........at no extra cost. the additional part of the basement is sealed and walled off and retained for owners storage . No entrance into your house to access storage by landlord as indicated in the contract)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57314
Property Id 57314

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4882052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 Quaint dr have any available units?
5455 Quaint dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 5455 Quaint dr have?
Some of 5455 Quaint dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 Quaint dr currently offering any rent specials?
5455 Quaint dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 Quaint dr pet-friendly?
No, 5455 Quaint dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 5455 Quaint dr offer parking?
No, 5455 Quaint dr does not offer parking.
Does 5455 Quaint dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5455 Quaint dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 Quaint dr have a pool?
No, 5455 Quaint dr does not have a pool.
Does 5455 Quaint dr have accessible units?
No, 5455 Quaint dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 Quaint dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5455 Quaint dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5455 Quaint dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5455 Quaint dr does not have units with air conditioning.
