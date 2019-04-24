4703 Ketterman Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4bd Split Level near Ft Belvoir/Quantico - Property Id: 28961



Looking for a LARGE YARD and no HOA? Here it is! Great Home on a cul de sac w/ lg covered deck overlooking huge flat fenced rear yard. UG Kitchen w/new ceramic tile & Lg Fam Rm. Crown molding & Fresh Paint. This 1,800 square foot house sits on a 0.29 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nearby schools include Kerrydale Elementary School, Westridge Elementary School and Stuart M. Beville Middle School. Home is close (10min) to all major shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/28961

