Dale City, VA
4703 Ketterman Ct
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

4703 Ketterman Ct

4703 Ketterman Court · No Longer Available
Location

4703 Ketterman Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Kerrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4bd Split Level near Ft Belvoir/Quantico - Property Id: 28961

Looking for a LARGE YARD and no HOA? Here it is! Great Home on a cul de sac w/ lg covered deck overlooking huge flat fenced rear yard. UG Kitchen w/new ceramic tile & Lg Fam Rm. Crown molding & Fresh Paint. This 1,800 square foot house sits on a 0.29 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nearby schools include Kerrydale Elementary School, Westridge Elementary School and Stuart M. Beville Middle School. Home is close (10min) to all major shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/28961
Property Id 28961

(RLNE4775424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Ketterman Ct have any available units?
4703 Ketterman Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4703 Ketterman Ct have?
Some of 4703 Ketterman Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Ketterman Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Ketterman Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Ketterman Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 Ketterman Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4703 Ketterman Ct offer parking?
No, 4703 Ketterman Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4703 Ketterman Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4703 Ketterman Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Ketterman Ct have a pool?
No, 4703 Ketterman Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4703 Ketterman Ct have accessible units?
No, 4703 Ketterman Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Ketterman Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 Ketterman Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 Ketterman Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 Ketterman Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
