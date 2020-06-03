All apartments in Dale City
Dale City, VA
4614 MOSS POINT PLACE
4614 MOSS POINT PLACE

4614 Moss Point Place · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Moss Point Place, Dale City, VA 22192
Prince William County Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 6/10/2020! Stunning home in one of Prince William County's premier communities. Fully updated. Formal living & dining room. Main level hardwood floors. 2 story family room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & island and stainless steel appliances. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE have any available units?
4614 MOSS POINT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE have?
Some of 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4614 MOSS POINT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE offers parking.
Does 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE have a pool?
No, 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4614 MOSS POINT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

