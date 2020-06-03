4614 MOSS POINT PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 6/10/2020! Stunning home in one of Prince William County's premier communities. Fully updated. Formal living & dining room. Main level hardwood floors. 2 story family room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & island and stainless steel appliances. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.