Dale City, VA
13706 BLUEFIN DR
Last updated September 14 2019

13706 BLUEFIN DR

13706 Bluefin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13706 Bluefin Drive, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Single family home for Rent - Property Id: 67873

Dare to compare!! This 3 bedroom single family has all the charm and space one could need. This home has had a ton of space added to it to add a larger modern kitchen, a larger family room, a library and a separate bonus room on the main level. Formal dinning room and bonus room has the potential to be used as bedrooms as well.

Lawn services included in rent.

At this present time, property will not be considered for vouchers or section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/67873p
Property Id 67873

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5025397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13706 BLUEFIN DR have any available units?
13706 BLUEFIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13706 BLUEFIN DR have?
Some of 13706 BLUEFIN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13706 BLUEFIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
13706 BLUEFIN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13706 BLUEFIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 13706 BLUEFIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13706 BLUEFIN DR offer parking?
No, 13706 BLUEFIN DR does not offer parking.
Does 13706 BLUEFIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13706 BLUEFIN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13706 BLUEFIN DR have a pool?
No, 13706 BLUEFIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 13706 BLUEFIN DR have accessible units?
No, 13706 BLUEFIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13706 BLUEFIN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13706 BLUEFIN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13706 BLUEFIN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13706 BLUEFIN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
