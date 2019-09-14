13706 BLUEFIN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Single family home for Rent - Property Id: 67873



Dare to compare!! This 3 bedroom single family has all the charm and space one could need. This home has had a ton of space added to it to add a larger modern kitchen, a larger family room, a library and a separate bonus room on the main level. Formal dinning room and bonus room has the potential to be used as bedrooms as well.



Lawn services included in rent.



At this present time, property will not be considered for vouchers or section 8.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5025397)