Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained inside and out, to be rented FURNISHED! Nice open floor plan. Functional kitchen opens to dining room. Hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious master with master bath. Lower Level boasts a fireplace and rough in for bath. This will be rented fully finished to include the TV, and the refrigerator will be replaced. 2 assigned parking spots.