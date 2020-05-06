All apartments in Countryside
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 AM

23 Bickel Ct

23 Bickel Court · (571) 291-2165 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Bickel Ct · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring. Bright, neutral kitchen with new white cabinets, and updated bathroom with new vanity. Featuring a new HVAC system, hot water heater, & plus a fenced back yard backing to trees. Close to shops, major roads and Loudoun transit buses. Dont forget the 2 assigned parking spaces, stacking Washer/Dryer, extra storage in attic, and shed in backyard! NO smoking. One small pet considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

(RLNE4013138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Bickel Ct have any available units?
23 Bickel Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Bickel Ct have?
Some of 23 Bickel Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Bickel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
23 Bickel Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Bickel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Bickel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 23 Bickel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 23 Bickel Ct does offer parking.
Does 23 Bickel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Bickel Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Bickel Ct have a pool?
No, 23 Bickel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 23 Bickel Ct have accessible units?
No, 23 Bickel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Bickel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Bickel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Bickel Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Bickel Ct has units with air conditioning.

