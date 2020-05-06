Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring. Bright, neutral kitchen with new white cabinets, and updated bathroom with new vanity. Featuring a new HVAC system, hot water heater, & plus a fenced back yard backing to trees. Close to shops, major roads and Loudoun transit buses. Dont forget the 2 assigned parking spaces, stacking Washer/Dryer, extra storage in attic, and shed in backyard! NO smoking. One small pet considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.



(RLNE4013138)