Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

704 Bristol Village Drive, #304

704 Bristol Village Drive · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

704 Bristol Village Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 Available 06/05/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom (Plus Loft) Condo in Midlothian's Bristol Village at Charter Colony - Beautiful condo in private residential neighborhood of Charter Colony. Great location conveniently located to 288, Powhite Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike. Minutes from Midlothian Village, Westchester Commons, local YMCA, awesome county library and trails at the famous Midlothian Mines Park ideal for biking or walking.

The condo features an open floor plan, large living room with vaulted ceilings. Dining area adjacent to the kitchen complete with a breakfast bar. Tons of natural light throughout. Covered balcony patio to relax and unwind just in time for Spring and awesome sunsets.

Master bedroom is spacious with a jumbo walk-in closet and over-sized, tiled three piece en suite bathroom. Upstairs loft offers room big enough for another queen size bed, office or play area with closet space for additional storage. Washer and dryer in unit.

HOA fee is paid by the owner and includes trash, water/sewer and pest control. Enjoy the amenities of the association that features a 24-hour gym, swimming pool and clubhouse with a billiards room. One parking space per resident.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Pets considered on a case by case basis subject to $25 per pet, per month. $50 non-refundable application fee to apply, $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE4682223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 have any available units?
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 have?
Some of 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 currently offering any rent specials?
704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 is pet friendly.
Does 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 offer parking?
Yes, 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 offers parking.
Does 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 have a pool?
Yes, 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 has a pool.
Does 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 have accessible units?
No, 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 has units with air conditioning.
