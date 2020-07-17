Amenities

704 Bristol Village Drive, #304 Available 06/05/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom (Plus Loft) Condo in Midlothian's Bristol Village at Charter Colony - Beautiful condo in private residential neighborhood of Charter Colony. Great location conveniently located to 288, Powhite Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike. Minutes from Midlothian Village, Westchester Commons, local YMCA, awesome county library and trails at the famous Midlothian Mines Park ideal for biking or walking.



The condo features an open floor plan, large living room with vaulted ceilings. Dining area adjacent to the kitchen complete with a breakfast bar. Tons of natural light throughout. Covered balcony patio to relax and unwind just in time for Spring and awesome sunsets.



Master bedroom is spacious with a jumbo walk-in closet and over-sized, tiled three piece en suite bathroom. Upstairs loft offers room big enough for another queen size bed, office or play area with closet space for additional storage. Washer and dryer in unit.



HOA fee is paid by the owner and includes trash, water/sewer and pest control. Enjoy the amenities of the association that features a 24-hour gym, swimming pool and clubhouse with a billiards room. One parking space per resident.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Pets considered on a case by case basis subject to $25 per pet, per month. $50 non-refundable application fee to apply, $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



