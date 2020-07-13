Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cherry Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:51pm
25 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wayside Village
3065 Antrim Circle
3065 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363 This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2514 Hildas Way
2514 Hildas Way, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
END UNIT ALERT! 1 Car Garage 3 Bedrooms W/ Basement & 3 BA - Renter’s Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderful end unit townhouse located in the heart of Woodbridge in a great community with pool, tennis court, club house & much more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful 3 years young luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3381 YOST LN #202
3381 Yost Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious light and bright 2nd level condo with front loading washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lovely balcony looking out to common grounds. Close to amenities, shopping, commuting, schools, and so much more. Pets Case by Case.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16459 KENNEWEG COURT
16459 Kenneweg Court, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2833 sqft
Fresh Paint - New carpet - 3 Bedrooms - 3.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3560 MAPLE STREET
3560 Maple Street, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
884 sqft
Very Nice Updated Detached Home w/ 3 Bedrooms & Hardwood Throughout. Cozy Single Family Home w/ Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer and Dryer Included. Covered Front Porch; Fenced Front Yard; Lot Backs to Trees; Detached 2 Car Garage.

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE
2737 Celestial Drive, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
Ready to rent. Beautiful home with detached 2 car garage. Features gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, gas cooktop and double ovens and table space. Dining room with lovely hardwood floors, crown modeling and chair railing.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16618 SPACE MORE CIRCLE
16618 Space More Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2853 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home With 2 Car Garage in Woodbridge. Beautiful & Spacious House with Large Bedrooms, Walk-in Closets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Walk-out Basement.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Southampton
4118 Southway Ln, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$943
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
908 sqft
Charming apartments and townhomes near Locust Shade Park. One- and two-bedroom units with air conditioning. Dog-friendly complex with off-street parking and trash valet. Wooded, quiet property.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
37 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
City Guide for Cherry Hill, VA

"Playin games with everyone till way after dark, In Cherry Hill Park, in Cherry Hill Park." (-- Billy Joe Royal, "Cherry Hill Park")

With a population of just 16,000, Cherry Hill is basically a tiny waterside community in Prince William County, Virginia with a few other subdivisions peppered around it. US Route 1 runs along one side, making it easily accessible from nearby towns. It has a great school district -- better than many in the state, actually -- and occupies just seven square miles of land and 1.6 miles of water. It’s located right on the Potomac River and has the huge Prince William County Park just a few miles away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cherry Hill, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cherry Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

