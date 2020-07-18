16811 SWEENEY LANE

Amenities
New to market!!! An elegant townhome in the prestigious river oak area! Specious 3 Beds + 2 .5 BA with total size 2,772 sqft! 2 car garage +2 more in driveway parking spaces! freshly painted throughout ! new carpet! 9+ high ceiling, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with fine appliances. Master Bed with two walking- in closets, master BA with dual sink . A nice community offer outdoor pool, tennis court and playground . Convenient to VRE, Rt.1 and I-95, close to stores, restaurant, hospitals, schools and Marine Corps at Quantico and Fort Belvoir, much more to offer, it won't last long ! contact LA for showing or schedule online. No sign on property. Hurry!!!