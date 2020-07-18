All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 16811 SWEENEY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
16811 SWEENEY LANE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

16811 SWEENEY LANE

16811 Sweeney Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16811 Sweeney Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
New to market!!! An elegant townhome in the prestigious river oak area! Specious 3 Beds + 2 .5 BA with total size 2,772 sqft! 2 car garage +2 more in driveway parking spaces! freshly painted throughout ! new carpet! 9+ high ceiling, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with fine appliances. Master Bed with two walking- in closets, master BA with dual sink . A nice community offer outdoor pool, tennis court and playground . Convenient to VRE, Rt.1 and I-95, close to stores, restaurant, hospitals, schools and Marine Corps at Quantico and Fort Belvoir, much more to offer, it won't last long ! contact LA for showing or schedule online. No sign on property. Hurry!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16811 SWEENEY LANE have any available units?
16811 SWEENEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16811 SWEENEY LANE have?
Some of 16811 SWEENEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16811 SWEENEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16811 SWEENEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16811 SWEENEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16811 SWEENEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 16811 SWEENEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16811 SWEENEY LANE offers parking.
Does 16811 SWEENEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16811 SWEENEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16811 SWEENEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 16811 SWEENEY LANE has a pool.
Does 16811 SWEENEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 16811 SWEENEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16811 SWEENEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16811 SWEENEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16811 SWEENEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16811 SWEENEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill Apartments with BalconiesCherry Hill Apartments with Pools
Cherry Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MD
District Heights, MDDunn Loring, VACapitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDSugarland Run, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia