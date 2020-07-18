16811 SWEENEY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

New to market!!! An elegant townhome in the prestigious river oak area! Specious 3 Beds + 2 .5 BA with total size 2,772 sqft! 2 car garage +2 more in driveway parking spaces! freshly painted throughout ! new carpet! 9+ high ceiling, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with fine appliances. Master Bed with two walking- in closets, master BA with dual sink . A nice community offer outdoor pool, tennis court and playground . Convenient to VRE, Rt.1 and I-95, close to stores, restaurant, hospitals, schools and Marine Corps at Quantico and Fort Belvoir, much more to offer, it won't last long ! contact LA for showing or schedule online. No sign on property. Hurry!!!