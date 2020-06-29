3544 Briarwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Awesome townhome less than 1 year old and can throw a stone at the commuter lot and 234!Gorgeous 2 level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with modern touches and a 1 car attached garage. Modern hardwoods on entire main level, chic whitewashed kitchen cabinets with granite , stainless steel appliances, large pantry and opens up to family room. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and bedroom level laundry. 2nd bedroom even has a balcony! This is a stunning home in an excellent location. Commuters dream!! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT. a href="https://showmojo.com/l/fcbbe190dc" target="_blank">