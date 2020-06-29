All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:36 AM

3544 Briarwood Dr

3544 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Briarwood Drive, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Awesome townhome less than 1 year old and can throw a stone at the commuter lot and 234!Gorgeous 2 level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with modern touches and a 1 car attached garage. Modern hardwoods on entire main level, chic whitewashed kitchen cabinets with granite , stainless steel appliances, large pantry and opens up to family room. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and bedroom level laundry. 2nd bedroom even has a balcony! This is a stunning home in an excellent location. Commuters dream!! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT. a href="https://showmojo.com/l/fcbbe190dc" target="_blank">

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Briarwood Dr have any available units?
3544 Briarwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3544 Briarwood Dr have?
Some of 3544 Briarwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Briarwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Briarwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Briarwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 Briarwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3544 Briarwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3544 Briarwood Dr offers parking.
Does 3544 Briarwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 Briarwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Briarwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3544 Briarwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Briarwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3544 Briarwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Briarwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 Briarwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 Briarwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3544 Briarwood Dr has units with air conditioning.

