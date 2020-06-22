All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:24 AM

3344 VINELAND PLACE

3344 Vineland Place · (703) 236-0731
Location

3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.Unit shows well with gleaming hardwood floor, an open layout and an updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances... Family room adjacent to kitchen walks out to a spacious deck overlooking beautiful setting of green pastures .Your future home has a fully finished basement with a bonus room (4th Bedroom Not Up To Code)which could be used as an office, craft area or a guest room with a fully finished bathroom.This basement is an ideal area for memorable moments or even an in-law or au-pair suite. Location Location Location ...Due to COVID 19, please follow these CDC safety guidelines: No more than 2 clients and agent per showing, remove shoes or use booties, sanitize hands before entry and wear masks.Documents required for application include a duly and fully completed NVAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty.Please Do not show if anyone has a fever or has been exposed to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 VINELAND PLACE have any available units?
3344 VINELAND PLACE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3344 VINELAND PLACE have?
Some of 3344 VINELAND PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 VINELAND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3344 VINELAND PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 VINELAND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3344 VINELAND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 3344 VINELAND PLACE offer parking?
No, 3344 VINELAND PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3344 VINELAND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 VINELAND PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 VINELAND PLACE have a pool?
No, 3344 VINELAND PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3344 VINELAND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3344 VINELAND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 VINELAND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 VINELAND PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3344 VINELAND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3344 VINELAND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
