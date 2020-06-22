3344 VINELAND PLACE

Amenities

This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.Unit shows well with gleaming hardwood floor, an open layout and an updated kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances... Family room adjacent to kitchen walks out to a spacious deck overlooking beautiful setting of green pastures .Your future home has a fully finished basement with a bonus room (4th Bedroom Not Up To Code)which could be used as an office, craft area or a guest room with a fully finished bathroom.This basement is an ideal area for memorable moments or even an in-law or au-pair suite. Location Location Location ...Due to COVID 19, please follow these CDC safety guidelines: No more than 2 clients and agent per showing, remove shoes or use booties, sanitize hands before entry and wear masks.Documents required for application include a duly and fully completed NVAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty.Please Do not show if anyone has a fever or has been exposed to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19