2935 MEDFORD DRIVE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

2935 MEDFORD DRIVE

2935 Medford Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2935 Medford Drive, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
ENTIRE Basement Level of Single Family Home available for rent. 1300 plus SQFT. Details:-Private Area with closed door to upstairs home.-Private Entrance with outdoor patio.-One Bedroom with walk in closet.-Large two-part Living Area with couch.-Private full bath.-Private Kitchen Area - to come shortly. *Will have access to home kitchen/laundry in the interim.* TO COME shortly:-Private Kitchen with Fridge, Table, Hot Plates, Microwave, Cabinets.-Private Washer and Dryer AREA:-Close to Quantico Military Base.-Close to Ft. Belvoir Military Base.Please contact if you are interested in viewing the property. All terms and conditions are negotiable.*Pictures are solely for space purposes, please contact to view property*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE have any available units?
2935 MEDFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2935 MEDFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2935 MEDFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

