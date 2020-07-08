2935 MEDFORD DRIVE

Amenities

ENTIRE Basement Level of Single Family Home available for rent. 1300 plus SQFT. Details:-Private Area with closed door to upstairs home.-Private Entrance with outdoor patio.-One Bedroom with walk in closet.-Large two-part Living Area with couch.-Private full bath.-Private Kitchen Area - to come shortly. *Will have access to home kitchen/laundry in the interim.* TO COME shortly:-Private Kitchen with Fridge, Table, Hot Plates, Microwave, Cabinets.-Private Washer and Dryer AREA:-Close to Quantico Military Base.-Close to Ft. Belvoir Military Base.Please contact if you are interested in viewing the property. All terms and conditions are negotiable.*Pictures are solely for space purposes, please contact to view property*