All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:37 PM

2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE

2633 Crossvine Dr · (703) 858-2770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2633 Crossvine Dr, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Amazingly upgraded home built in 2017, and better than new! This "Chamberlin" from Ryan Homes boasts 5 BR and 4.5 BA in 4,546 beautifully finished square feet! Main level owner's suite and carriage-home design give this a coastal-inspired style! First-time offered for rent; these owners built their dream home before a job transfer came along. Long-term leases encouraged, pets considered on case-by-case basis. Hardwood floors, soaring two-story coffered ceiling, decorative moldings, in-ceiling speakers, custom tri-light blinds throughout! Expansive, impressive gourmet kitchen with huge granite island, stainless steel appliances including double wall ovens, side-by-side refrigerator with bottom freezer drawer, gas cooktop and built-in microwave! Potomac Shores (visit their website to see all their amenities!) is the premier residential destination in Dumfries, with its own golf course, Social Barn, Fitness Barn, Sports Complex, Trail System, Canoe Club, marina, indoor and outdoor pools, future town center, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE have any available units?
2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE have?
Some of 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity