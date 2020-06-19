2633 CROSSVINE DRIVE

Amenities

Amazingly upgraded home built in 2017, and better than new! This "Chamberlin" from Ryan Homes boasts 5 BR and 4.5 BA in 4,546 beautifully finished square feet! Main level owner's suite and carriage-home design give this a coastal-inspired style! First-time offered for rent; these owners built their dream home before a job transfer came along. Long-term leases encouraged, pets considered on case-by-case basis. Hardwood floors, soaring two-story coffered ceiling, decorative moldings, in-ceiling speakers, custom tri-light blinds throughout! Expansive, impressive gourmet kitchen with huge granite island, stainless steel appliances including double wall ovens, side-by-side refrigerator with bottom freezer drawer, gas cooktop and built-in microwave! Potomac Shores (visit their website to see all their amenities!) is the premier residential destination in Dumfries, with its own golf course, Social Barn, Fitness Barn, Sports Complex, Trail System, Canoe Club, marina, indoor and outdoor pools, future town center, and more!