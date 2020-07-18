All apartments in Cherry Hill
18164 RED MULBERRY RD
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:11 AM

18164 RED MULBERRY RD

18164 Red Mulberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

18164 Red Mulberry Road, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
***BRAND NEW HOME!*** Never lived in, owners willing to rent 12,24,36 months or longer. This home features a great lot backing to a treed view, two car garage, main floor master bedroom floor-plan, two ore bedrooms upstairs and a flex room as well as an upper family room! Wood floors, ebony cabinets gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, large family room on main level with access to your large deck. Full finished basement with full bath and it is a walkout basement with brick patio.This is a fantastic opportunity. HOA Fee is paid by owner and that allows you access to the State of the Art Gym, 150/150 internet, trash pickup, snow removal on main roads, trails, social events put on by the Potomac Shores social committee. Miles of nature trails await you. Owner will also allow for the deposit to be paid in 3 equal payments if that makes it easier. Pets: dog(s) on a case by case basis. Good Credit a must. Can you believe you could rent a brand new home? Hurry..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18164 RED MULBERRY RD have any available units?
18164 RED MULBERRY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 18164 RED MULBERRY RD have?
Some of 18164 RED MULBERRY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18164 RED MULBERRY RD currently offering any rent specials?
18164 RED MULBERRY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18164 RED MULBERRY RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 18164 RED MULBERRY RD is pet friendly.
Does 18164 RED MULBERRY RD offer parking?
Yes, 18164 RED MULBERRY RD offers parking.
Does 18164 RED MULBERRY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18164 RED MULBERRY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18164 RED MULBERRY RD have a pool?
No, 18164 RED MULBERRY RD does not have a pool.
Does 18164 RED MULBERRY RD have accessible units?
No, 18164 RED MULBERRY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 18164 RED MULBERRY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18164 RED MULBERRY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18164 RED MULBERRY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18164 RED MULBERRY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
