18164 RED MULBERRY RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access new construction pet friendly

***BRAND NEW HOME!*** Never lived in, owners willing to rent 12,24,36 months or longer. This home features a great lot backing to a treed view, two car garage, main floor master bedroom floor-plan, two ore bedrooms upstairs and a flex room as well as an upper family room! Wood floors, ebony cabinets gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, large family room on main level with access to your large deck. Full finished basement with full bath and it is a walkout basement with brick patio.This is a fantastic opportunity. HOA Fee is paid by owner and that allows you access to the State of the Art Gym, 150/150 internet, trash pickup, snow removal on main roads, trails, social events put on by the Potomac Shores social committee. Miles of nature trails await you. Owner will also allow for the deposit to be paid in 3 equal payments if that makes it easier. Pets: dog(s) on a case by case basis. Good Credit a must. Can you believe you could rent a brand new home? Hurry..