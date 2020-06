Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool internet access

Ryan Home's beautiful griffin hall model for rent for first time. Never lived in. Builder sold out the community and the house now is available to buy or rent. Community includes several activities: pool, club house, gym, group exercise, picnic area, boating, golf (membership required), ... Brand new elementary and high school.Internet included with the house.