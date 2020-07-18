17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD

Amenities

APPLICATIONS PENDING! Call First before applying. ***WOW -2018-BUILT HOME in the CUL DE SAC of Beautiful POTOMAC SHORES Neighborhood! ***Vibrant Community*** Over 2700 Finished SQ FT, 3 LVL, 4BR, 3.5BA.*** GORGEOUS HARDWOOD Floors on Main Level. ** OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen/Family Room Combo, Separate DINING ROOM and OFFICE/DEN w/French Doors for Beauty and Privacy. ** White Bright KITCHEN with SS Appliances, Stunning GRANITE Counters and lots of STORAGE. ** Upper Level w/ MASTER BEDROOM EN SUITE and 3 MORE BEDROOMS and 2nd Full Bath. ** Lower Level with Another FULL BATH and Plenty of Room for Entertaining or Relaxing. ** NEW Washer & Dryer will be provided! ** TWO CAR GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING! Rest on your COVERED FRONT PORCH! *** POTOMAC SHORES COMMUNITY AMENITIES include Pool* Fitness Center* Hiking Trails* Golf Course* Town Center!! *** CLUB HOUSE, POOL AND GYM ACCESS INCLUDED! ***This Wonderful HOME could be YOURS! Available August 7*** Pets allowed - case by case! *** Don't Let This One Get Away!!