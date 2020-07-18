All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD

17865 Sugarberry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

17865 Sugarberry Rd, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
APPLICATIONS PENDING! Call First before applying. ***WOW -2018-BUILT HOME in the CUL DE SAC of Beautiful POTOMAC SHORES Neighborhood! ***Vibrant Community*** Over 2700 Finished SQ FT, 3 LVL, 4BR, 3.5BA.*** GORGEOUS HARDWOOD Floors on Main Level. ** OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen/Family Room Combo, Separate DINING ROOM and OFFICE/DEN w/French Doors for Beauty and Privacy. ** White Bright KITCHEN with SS Appliances, Stunning GRANITE Counters and lots of STORAGE. ** Upper Level w/ MASTER BEDROOM EN SUITE and 3 MORE BEDROOMS and 2nd Full Bath. ** Lower Level with Another FULL BATH and Plenty of Room for Entertaining or Relaxing. ** NEW Washer & Dryer will be provided! ** TWO CAR GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING! Rest on your COVERED FRONT PORCH! *** POTOMAC SHORES COMMUNITY AMENITIES include Pool* Fitness Center* Hiking Trails* Golf Course* Town Center!! *** CLUB HOUSE, POOL AND GYM ACCESS INCLUDED! ***This Wonderful HOME could be YOURS! Available August 7*** Pets allowed - case by case! *** Don't Let This One Get Away!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD have any available units?
17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD have?
Some of 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD has a pool.
Does 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17865 SUGARBERRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
