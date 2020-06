Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

Start your summer off right in this beautiful new luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, farm sink, washer and dryer, master bath, walk-in closets, deck, two car garage and seconds away from the pool, club house and golf course. This is an opportunity you just don't want to miss!