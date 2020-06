Amenities

New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms. One Year of Fios Internet included. Live across from the Shores Club pools, gym, and social barn, Potomac Shores Golf Course and Clubhouse/Tidewater Grill. Right near the future town center and VRE.