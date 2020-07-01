All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:45 PM

17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE

17160 Belle Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17160 Belle Isle Drive, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Stunning remodeled 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms home with over 7,000 square feet. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, huge island, and tons of cabinet space. Beautiful hardwood flooring on the main level. Full bedroom over the garage with full bath great for in-laws/guest/Au-pair. Great Community- Award-Winning Resort Style living Potomac Shores is a commuter's dream neighborhood and is not just ANY neighborhood, it is the complete lifestyle. Low maintenance yards, tons of Neighborhood amenities include Golf, hiking trails, Resort-style pool, fitness, social barn, tot lots, Golf, Yoga, Running Groups, Cigar Clubs, Book Club, The Garden Club, Bunco, the Lunch Group, Water Aerobics, Dance, Paint-n-sip, Bunco Tidewater Grill, BRAND NEW SCHOOLS Elementary and Middle, John Paul the Great(Private School)VRE and Town center(overlooks the Potomac) coming soon. Minutes from Stonebridge Shopping center which includes Wegmans, many restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-95, Rt 1, less than 10 miles to existing Amtrak and VRE, slug lots, and multiple park rides! Please have look at the 3D Virtual Tour! Floor plan available in the pictures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have any available units?
17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have?
Some of 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

