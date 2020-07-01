17160 BELLE ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

Stunning remodeled 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms home with over 7,000 square feet. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, huge island, and tons of cabinet space. Beautiful hardwood flooring on the main level. Full bedroom over the garage with full bath great for in-laws/guest/Au-pair. Great Community- Award-Winning Resort Style living Potomac Shores is a commuter's dream neighborhood and is not just ANY neighborhood, it is the complete lifestyle. Low maintenance yards, tons of Neighborhood amenities include Golf, hiking trails, Resort-style pool, fitness, social barn, tot lots, Golf, Yoga, Running Groups, Cigar Clubs, Book Club, The Garden Club, Bunco, the Lunch Group, Water Aerobics, Dance, Paint-n-sip, Bunco Tidewater Grill, BRAND NEW SCHOOLS Elementary and Middle, John Paul the Great(Private School)VRE and Town center(overlooks the Potomac) coming soon. Minutes from Stonebridge Shopping center which includes Wegmans, many restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-95, Rt 1, less than 10 miles to existing Amtrak and VRE, slug lots, and multiple park rides! Please have look at the 3D Virtual Tour! Floor plan available in the pictures