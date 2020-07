Amenities

This exceptional 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit is located just minutes away from Interstate 95, VRE station, Park and Ride lot, Quantico Marine Base, Fort Belvoir, restaurants and shopping malls. Its open floor plan has stainless steel appliances, dining area and family room located on the main level. There is also a large deck for outside entertainment and hosting guests. Street parking pass included with rent.