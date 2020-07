Amenities

Feels like a brand new home! Lovely Front Porch plus Large Deck & Fenced Backyard, Very spacious and Open Floorplan. Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining. Enjoy Potomac Shores-Golf, Swimming, Fitness Center and stroll along the Potomac River. Close to shopping and restaurants. Check out the Potomac Shores website for more amenities!