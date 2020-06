Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy ground level 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an patio entry from sunroom or main bedroom, over 1200 SQ FT. In a prime location, near commuter park and ride lot and quick entry to Rt. 95. Marble floor entry, wood and ceramic floors throughout - gas fire place - balcony and much more - Washer / Dryer in the unit - Water and Trash are included in the rent