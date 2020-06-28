Well maintained rental with new paint and new carpet throughout. Two master bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Living room/dining room combo on main level with built in shelves. Eat in kitchen has new stainless appliances and SGD to a large deck overlooking trees and fenced backyard. Large rec room/den/NTC bedroom in the walkout basement with another full bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17010 POINT PLEASANT LANE have any available units?
17010 POINT PLEASANT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17010 POINT PLEASANT LANE have?
Some of 17010 POINT PLEASANT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17010 POINT PLEASANT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17010 POINT PLEASANT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.