Cherry Hill, VA
17010 POINT PLEASANT LANE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

17010 POINT PLEASANT LANE

17010 Point Pleasant Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

17010 Point Pleasant Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained rental with new paint and new carpet throughout. Two master bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Living room/dining room combo on main level with built in shelves. Eat in kitchen has new stainless appliances and SGD to a large deck overlooking trees and fenced backyard. Large rec room/den/NTC bedroom in the walkout basement with another full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

