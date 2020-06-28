17010 POINT PLEASANT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Well maintained rental with new paint and new carpet throughout. Two master bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Living room/dining room combo on main level with built in shelves. Eat in kitchen has new stainless appliances and SGD to a large deck overlooking trees and fenced backyard. Large rec room/den/NTC bedroom in the walkout basement with another full bath.