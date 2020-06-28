All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:45 AM

16940 Point Pleasant Ln

16940 Point Pleasant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16940 Point Pleasant Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! As soon as you enter the house you are greeted with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen with attached dining room or family room. Exit the home to your back deck. Upper level features master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and attached master bath. 2 additional bedroom with full bath. Lower level you will find your rec room with full bath and is walk out level to your back yard which is fully fenced. Close to I-95, Route 1, Quantico, Commuter Lot, Restaurants, and Shopping. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16940 Point Pleasant Ln have any available units?
16940 Point Pleasant Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16940 Point Pleasant Ln have?
Some of 16940 Point Pleasant Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16940 Point Pleasant Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16940 Point Pleasant Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16940 Point Pleasant Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16940 Point Pleasant Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16940 Point Pleasant Ln offer parking?
No, 16940 Point Pleasant Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16940 Point Pleasant Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16940 Point Pleasant Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16940 Point Pleasant Ln have a pool?
No, 16940 Point Pleasant Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16940 Point Pleasant Ln have accessible units?
No, 16940 Point Pleasant Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16940 Point Pleasant Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16940 Point Pleasant Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16940 Point Pleasant Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16940 Point Pleasant Ln has units with air conditioning.
