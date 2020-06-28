16940 Point Pleasant Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! As soon as you enter the house you are greeted with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Kitchen with attached dining room or family room. Exit the home to your back deck. Upper level features master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and attached master bath. 2 additional bedroom with full bath. Lower level you will find your rec room with full bath and is walk out level to your back yard which is fully fenced. Close to I-95, Route 1, Quantico, Commuter Lot, Restaurants, and Shopping. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.