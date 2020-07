Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace ice maker range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. This beautiful brick-front luxury end unit townhome with garage shows like a model! The open spacious floor plan lives like a single family home! Fireplace, deck, fenced backyard! Conveniently located just minutes away from Quantico Marine Corps Base and Fort Belvoir, I-95 and the commuter lot. Shopping and restaurants all around. This home has it all. Ready for move in July 1, 2020. APPLICATION $50 PER ADULT.