Cherry Hill, VA
16581 Bramblewood Lane
Last updated March 19 2020

16581 Bramblewood Lane

16581 Bramblewood Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

16581 Bramblewood Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant 3Bd/3.5 Bth TH w/ 2 car garage & Backyard Sanctuary! Available Immediately! - Renters Warehouse presents this Elegant 3 BR / 3.5 Bath home conveniently located in Woodridge! Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with family room flowing into dining room area. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and leads to a beautifully designed stone patio surrounded by lovely trees; A true backyard sanctuary! All 3 bedrooms are spacious with vaulted ceilings shelved at the top. Finished basement has full windows for great lighting and an extra benefit of a 128 inch projector screen that will make your television time like a day at the movies! Basement leads to the 2 car garage, with plenty of storage. Longer term lease preferred. See it today! Showings by appointment only. $50 non-refundable App Fee Text for a tour at 571-341-9943.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16581 Bramblewood Lane have any available units?
16581 Bramblewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
Is 16581 Bramblewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16581 Bramblewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16581 Bramblewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16581 Bramblewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 16581 Bramblewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16581 Bramblewood Lane offers parking.
Does 16581 Bramblewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16581 Bramblewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16581 Bramblewood Lane have a pool?
No, 16581 Bramblewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16581 Bramblewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 16581 Bramblewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16581 Bramblewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16581 Bramblewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16581 Bramblewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16581 Bramblewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
