16581 Bramblewood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant 3Bd/3.5 Bth TH w/ 2 car garage & Backyard Sanctuary! Available Immediately! - Renters Warehouse presents this Elegant 3 BR / 3.5 Bath home conveniently located in Woodridge! Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with family room flowing into dining room area. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and leads to a beautifully designed stone patio surrounded by lovely trees; A true backyard sanctuary! All 3 bedrooms are spacious with vaulted ceilings shelved at the top. Finished basement has full windows for great lighting and an extra benefit of a 128 inch projector screen that will make your television time like a day at the movies! Basement leads to the 2 car garage, with plenty of storage. Longer term lease preferred. See it today! Showings by appointment only. $50 non-refundable App Fee Text for a tour at 571-341-9943.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5224600)