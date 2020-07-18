Rent Calculator
Cherry Hill, VA
16565 SHERWOOD PLACE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:11 AM
16565 SHERWOOD PLACE
16565 Sherwood Place
No Longer Available
Location
16565 Sherwood Place, Cherry Hill, VA 22191
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 BR, 1.5 BA town home in Village Gate Community. One assigned parking spot, two additional non-assigned parking spaces. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and commuter routes!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE have any available units?
16565 SHERWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cherry Hill, VA
.
Is 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16565 SHERWOOD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill
.
Does 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE offers parking.
Does 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16565 SHERWOOD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
